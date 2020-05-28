REPORT: Jadeveon Clowney Turns Down Huge Offer From The Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly rejected the Cleveland Browns.

According to ProFootballTalk, Adam Schefter reported on ESPN Radio in Cleveland that an “aggressive” offer was made to the superstar defensive end, but he turned it down. Dollar amounts are unknown, but Schefter reported it’s the best offer the former South Carolina star has had. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There has been seemingly back and forth interactions between the two sides for a decent amount of time, and this might be the end of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jadeveon Clowney (@clowney__90) on Jan 11, 2020 at 9:14am PST

It’ll be interesting to see where Clowney lands. He’s an elite talent, is a proven star on the field and he has a few years of great football ahead of him.

It looked like the Browns were likely going to land the former Texans defensive end. Now, it looks like that certainly won’t happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jadeveon Clowney (@clowney__90) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

Will he return to Seattle? Will he continue to test the free agency market? I have no idea, but his time window for a decision is rapidly closing.

You’d think a decision would have to be coming a lot sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jadeveon Clowney (@clowney__90) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

It’s a shade weird he doesn’t have more suitors for his talents. When Clowney is balling out, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Given the premium put on pass rushers in the NFL, he shouldn’t be available for this long.

We’ll see where he lands, but there’s no question he’s a great player.