REPORT: The Kansas City Chiefs And Patrick Mahomes Have Started Negotiations On An Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have reportedly started negotiations on a new deal.

According to Sam Mellinger, talks are underway on a new deal for the Super Bowl champion and phenom passer.

It was previously reported talks would start this summer. Apparently, that means now!

The most anticipated contract negotiation in NFL history is underway between the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. The result will be a deal unlike any other, with potential new precedents that could change future talks. https://t.co/xzPBWqx5pi — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) May 28, 2020

I can’t wait to see the details on whatever deal Mahomes ends up getting. It’s going to be huge. We’ll have never seen anything like it before in the history of football.

Will Mahomes make more than $40 million annually when the value of the contract averaged out of its duration?

I’d be absolutely shocked if he wasn’t making at least $40 million annually.

He has at least a decade of football ahead of him, and he realistically could have 15 more seasons of NFL action ahead of him.

With that much gas left in the tank, he’s going to cash in several more times. He’s the most talented passer in the NFL, and he’s going to get paid at a record level.

Mahomes also just seems like such a chill guy, and you always want to see people like that succeed. Here’s to him getting rich as all hell!