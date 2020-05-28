Soldier Stopped An Active Shooter By Running Him Over With His Car

When a man got out of his car on a crowded bridge between Kansas and Missouri and began shooting, Master Sergeant David Royer told his fiancée to call 911, hung up the phone, and ran over the gunman with his Chevy.

Royer was driving on Centennial bridge Wednesday morning when a man jumped out of his car and began shooting indiscriminately at cars, the New York Times reported. Royer, who served in the army for 15 years, told reporters Thursday that “I was shocked that it was happening and the adrenaline took over and, with the military training that I’ve received, I took appropriate action and took out the threat.”

Two cars were struck with bullets, but nobody inside was injured, according to the Times. One person was struck by a bullet and he, along with the gunman, was taken to a hospital. Both are in critical condition, but are stable, Leavenworth police chief Pat Kitchens said at a news conference Wednesday.

Shooting reported on Centennial Bridge over Missouri River, Leavenworth police say https://t.co/jqEwEc7tLE — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) May 27, 2020

“This was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge firing at cars … the person was simply randomly firing at vehicles as they passed by,” he added. (RELATED: Police Officer Dies After Shooting Incident Just Outside Of D.C.)

Leavenworth did not give the shooter’s name but said he was a resident of Platte County, Missouri, and that possible charges would be brought against him. He also said that the police had asked the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security for help with the investigation, according to the Times report.

Royer said that after running into the shooter, he found him pinned under his Chevy. He then turned the ignition of the shooter’s car off and called his fiancée to let her know that he was okay. He also said that there was a handgun in the passenger seat of the shooter’s car.

Sergeant Royer said that he joined the Army in 2005, and part of his training involved active shooter drills.

“I wasn’t necessarily frightened,” 34-year-old Royer said. “I just wanted to get home, get everything back to normal, get to my kids, give them a hug,” he told reporters. “And then I went and I mowed my grass and made dinner and spent time with my family.”

“I don’t necessarily myself feel like I’m a hero,” he added. “I feel as if most people in my situation would have done the same thing. There was nothing else I could do.”