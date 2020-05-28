‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Goes On NSFW Rant Against ‘Racists’

“Star Wars” star John Boyega went on a NSFW rant on social media against racists following the death of George Floyd.

“I really f–king hate racists,” the 28-year-old actor tweeted. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Devastating News Of Carrie Fisher’s Heart Attack)

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

His post was met with a variety of replies, including one person saying that we can’t “conquer hatred with hatred.”

The “Star Wars” star then responded to several people with, “I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism,” but later in the day he expanded on his comments through an Instagram Live address. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)

“It’s very very important at this time that we ignore ignorance, and we ignore people that come through and try to make these stations what they’re not,” Boyega shared, before he appeared to be focusing his comments on the death of George Floyd, a man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer was caught on video with his knee on the man’s neck.

“A black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets, Stateside, again, while saying that he can’t breathe,” he added.

Boyega continued, “So I’ll say it again: F–k you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t f–king like it, go suck a d–k. Seriously. If you’re a fan of me and you support my work and you’re racist and you’re arguing with what I was saying, f–k off. You f–king d–kheads.”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he had directed the Department of Justice and the FBI to look into Floyd’s death while in police custody.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd….” Trump tweeted.