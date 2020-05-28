Students In LA County Will Have To Wear Face Masks At All Times Under New Plan For Reopening

Students across Los Angeles county will have to wear face masks at all times under a new proposal for reopening schools during the pandemic.

Under the 45-page framework released by the LA County Office of Education, several guidelines are being looked at, including one that students must wear a face mask at all times while on campus, another explains that no more than 16 students can be in a classroom at a time, according to Los Angeles CBS in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Bob Iger Defends Marvel Franchise After Famous Directors Called Them ‘Despicable’)

Other recommendations include having staggered schedules, lunches not served in cafeterias and requiring student movement to go in only in one direction. Another said that, “each student would be assigned one ball to play with alone,” per the College Fix. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Our main priority is health and safety,” Office of Education Superintendent Debra Duardo shared. “Unfortunately some of the things that children could enjoy in the past, they’re not going to able to do that.”

The proposal came the day after the county announced more than 900 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to 48,700, while officials shared that hospitalizations during the pandemic were down.

“Hospitalizations are down, our deaths are down,” Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer shared. “The number of cases is up, but that’s a good thing as I’ve noted because it just means a lot more people are getting tested, but our positivity rate is also down.”