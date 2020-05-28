Texas Bar Reportedly Bans Customers From Wearing Masks

A bar owner in Elgin, Texas, is reportedly prohibiting patrons from wearing masks as an attempt to “push back” on the “snitches” and “contact tracers” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bar posted a notice outside its door, according to a local NBC affiliate.

“Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe,” the sign reportedly reads. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

However, Liberty Tree Tavern co-owner Kevin Smith said his bar is still enforcing social distancing restrictions, even as it prohibits customers from wearing masks.

“It is more of a push back — the snitches, and the contact tracers out there,” he said.

Several states have enacted mandatory face mask orders, leading to backlash among those who feel such orders infringe on their liberties. Masks have even become an issue in the presidential campaign, with President Donald Trump taking heat for not wearing a mask at public events, and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden changing his Twitter profile picture earlier this week to a photo of him wearing a black mask. (RELATED: To Mask Or Not To Mask? Trump And Biden Highlight The Fight That’s Dividing America)

The former vice president blasted Trump earlier in the week for not wearing a mask in public, calling him an “absolute fool.”

“Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine,” Biden said in an interview with CNN.