Todd McShay Ranks Trevor Lawrence As The Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospect, Justin Fields Is 4th

Trevor Lawrence is the best 2021 NFL draft prospect in the eyes of ESPN analyst Todd McShay.

McShay dropped his draft rankings Wednesday, and the Clemson gunslinger came in at number one, which shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, what was a surprise was where Justin Fields fell. He didn’t come in second. The talented dual-threat gunslinger from Ohio State was fourth, with Ja’Marr Chase and Penei Sewell ahead of him.

As I’ve said for about two years at this point, I 100% believe Lawrence is and should be the top prospect for the 2021 draft.

The dude is a freak and a phenom. I’ve never seen a quarterback prospect like him in the past two decades. We’re talking about the kind of player who can change the trajectory of a franchise for 20 years.

He can make any throw you want, he’s a proven winner and he has that X-factor you need in a quarterback.

Ever since I watched him annihilate Alabama, I knew this dude was the real deal.

Having said all of that, there’s no way Justin Fields is the fourth-best prospect. Worst-case scenario, he’s number two, behind only Lawrence.

Unfortunately, I’ve experienced Fields‘ skills firsthand twice this past season when he beat the Badgers. That dude looks like and plays like a video game character.

He might not be a better overall prospect than Lawrence, but he can make plays at an insane level. Plus, he’s an incredible athlete, which can only help him with the way the quarterback position is evolving.

There’s still a lot of football to be played before the 2021 draft, and I can’t wait to watch these two young men continue to ball out!