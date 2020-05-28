Trump Retweets Video Claiming ‘The Only Good Democrat Is A Dead Democrat’

President Trump quote tweeted a video shared by “Cowboys for Trump” where the head of the group, Couy Griffin said “the only good Democrat, is a dead Democrat,” Thursday morning.

Trump thanked the Cowboys, and said he would “see them in New Mexico,” presumably at a future rally.

“I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to a conclusion where the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” Griffin said in the viral video. Griffin immediately claimed he was not speaking “literally.”

Griffin is an Otero County, N.M. commissioner, and the New Mexico Republican Party denounced the idea, even if the assertions were “figurative,” The Washington Post reported. The New Mexico Young Republicans were quick to join in, calling for an apology from Griffin for his “inflammatory remarks about Democrats” via Twitter on May 20.

The Republican Party of New Mexico wants to state for the record that any statements, whether in jest or serious about harming another individual are just plain wrong. — New Mexico GOP (@NewMexicoGOP) May 20, 2020

Griffin said, “[I] could’ve chosen a different verbiage, you know. I guess I need to be more careful when I choose the words that I speak,” he told The Daily Beast. “But you know, it’s just so hypocritical of the left how they’re blowing this up, like I’m some hate-speech murderer.”