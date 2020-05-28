‘No Scientific Evidence Whatsoever’: Tucker Blasts Logic Behind Los Angeles Mayor’s Mask Order

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted the reasoning behind Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s face mask order.

“The city of Los Angeles now requires all citizens to wear masks even when they go outside,” Carlson noted during a quick segment of Thursday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“There is no scientific evidence whatsoever that forcing people to wear masks outside prevents the spread of disease, none,” he continued. “No evidence, but whatever. The mayor commands it. He’s God now, you have to.”

Getting into the “details” of the order, however, the Fox News host quoted from a mid-May LA Times article written by “so-called health authorities” about maintaining the masks:

“If you must rewear your cloth face mask before washing, wash your hands immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching your face,” the article read.

“Think about that,” Carlson said. “What are they telling you? They are telling you that your face mask is so dangerous, you must wash her hands thoroughly after touching it. It’s like a bio weapon. But then you are required to put that same terrifyingly dangerous face mask over your nose and mouth and you are required to do this by law.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Los Angeles Is Controlled By ‘Neurotic Megalomaniac’ Mayor Eric Garcetti)

“Good luck Los Angeles, you don’t deserve this,” he concluded.