University Of Michigan President Mark Schlissel Thinks Campus Will Have Classes In The Fall. What Does It Mean For Football?

The University of Michigan sounds ready to open up in the fall.

President Mark Schlissel had previously said there was no way football would happen in the fall if the campus wasn’t open during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he’s already done a bit of pivoting. According to Zach Shaw, Schlissel said Thursday a formal decision was coming in June, but he appeared “confident” classes would happen in the fall.

Michigan president Mark Schlissel said during a Zoom call this morning that the University will have formal announcement in June, but seemed confident that there will be some level of in-person classes this Fall Predicated on campus groups showing good social-distance practices — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) May 28, 2020

It sounds like the University will have a plan to pivot back to remote if there is an outbreak. Schlissel emphasized those on campus (students & faculty) holding each other responsible will be key: “I think everybody appreciates the value of an in-person semester.” — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) May 28, 2020

It’s amazing how fast things can change when it looks like football season won’t happen. As I said over the weekend when Schlissel suggested the season might not happen, the boosters should remove him if he follows that path.

They don’t have a choice. It’s nothing personal at all. It’s really not. You simply can’t be the Michigan Wolverines and have a guy running the show who won’t let football happen.

Now it sounds like the campus will be open to some degree in the fall. That means the Wolverines will likely be playing football, which is a good sign for the B1G.

After all, you can’t get humiliated by the Buckeyes if you don’t play the season! At least fans will now get to enjoy that show!

Hopefully nothing changes. As much as I dog the Wolverines, it’s better for college football when they’re playing well.