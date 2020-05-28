Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Shares Life-Changing News That She’s Expecting

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd, definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she shared the happy news that she’s finally expecting after struggling to get pregnant.

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY," the 24-year-old supermodel captioned her post on Instagram, along with a sweet picture of her and husband Laurens van Leeuwen while she's rocking a baby bump.

"2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years," she added, while explaining the condition known as Polycystic ovary syndrome, which prevents a woman from having a regular period cycle, had prevented her from getting pregnant.

Strijd went on to explain how “devastated” she was because she dreamed of becoming a “mom and starting a family” with her husband who she married in 2018.

“I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way,” the lingerie model shared. “I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical PCOS.”

“Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode…which means my body was under constant stress,” she added. “I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). ”

The supermodel continued, while she explained that because of her career she thinks she “pressured” her body to much and felt that her weight wasn’t “good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling.”

So, she decided to research natural healing for her condition and found that she needed to do things like “less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed.”

“I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last November AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE,” Romee concluded her sweet post. “And to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you too much.”