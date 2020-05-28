West Virginia Football Coach Neal Brown Says He Doesn’t ‘Know’ What The Season Will Be Like

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is embracing the fact he doesn’t know what will happen during the upcoming season.

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world of sports, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered about the football season. The man running the Mountaineers is embracing it as it comes, and is okay admitting that he doesn’t know the answers to everything. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on May 28, 2020 at 5:02am PDT

Brown told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman the following in part on the unknowns.

I don’t know how we’re going to deal with some of these things. One of the things I think that we can be prudent about is here at the end of May, I don’t know if we necessarily need to make decisions about something that’s going to happen in September.

You can listen to his full comments below.

???? The Audible @BruceFeldmanCFB goes 1 on 1 with @NealBrown_WVU ???? Leading @WVUfootball

???? Importance of reading

???? Emphasizing mental health + A bonus episode of ‘The Comeback’ with @SethDavisHoops & @GregSankey Full Episode ???? : https://t.co/VPPuZFd0Cm pic.twitter.com/U8InzGHkx0 — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) May 28, 2020

I respect the hell out of this kind of honesty. I honestly do. Far too many people like to pretend they have all the answers.

Brown is more than comfortable and confident enough to admit he doesn’t have all the answers. I like a coach who is honest about things like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on May 27, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

Look, we’re in uncharted territory. That’s the reality of the situation. It’s okay to admit you don’t know what the hell is going on. I write about college football maybe more than anyone else on the planet, and I don’t know what is going to happen!

Before we can tackle the issue at hand, we have to figure out what we know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Apr 18, 2020 at 7:45am PDT

We’re going to have football in September. You best believe that, but there will certainly be changes. What will those changes be? I have no idea, but that’s okay.

We’ll figure it out as we go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

The good news is that we’re winning this fight! Every single step forward matters.