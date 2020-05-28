‘You Mexicans, Get Out Of My F**king Country’: Woman With Hammer Threatens Doctor And Husband

Constance Lynn Bono, 60, was arrested Sunday for threatening a doctor and her husband with a hammer and telling them to “get out of my f***ing country,” according to Rawstory.com

Hammer-wielding Trump supporter threatens Latino couple: ‘You Mexicans — go back your country!’ https://t.co/BLBk6m1QT5 — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 27, 2020



Police responded to a call that a woman was threatening a doctor and her husband with a hammer. The couple had been looking for restaurants in the area and were followed by the woman until they stopped at a gas station at 2598 South Shepherd Drive in Houston, Texas. (RELATED: Woman Arrested For Posting Notes On Asian-Americans Homes Saying They Should Leave The US)

The Houston Police Department told the Daily Caller that Bono approached the car of the couple in a “threatening manner” and told them to “get out of my f***ing country.” The couple did not leave their car and called the police.

Bono then left the scene before officers could arrive, but they identified her vehicle from video the victim provided. She was pulled over a few blocks away from the scene when officers identified her vehicle and recovered the hammer used in the crime. Bono was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and will appear at the 262 District Court.

The victims, Arturo Cordovez and his wife Dr. Lia Franco, told Click 2 Houston that they came to Houston as a vacation over memorial day weekend as Dr. Franco has been treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19 for the past few months. “I think she needs help, she needs treatment, but that doesn’t justify the fact she needs to follow the laws of her country,” Dr. Franco said. “If she broke the laws here, she needs to pay for what she did. But for me as a physician, I think the most important thing is she needs treatment, she needs help.”

Both Arturo Cordovez and Lia Franco are natives of Ecuador who currently live in New Orleans.