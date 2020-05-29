Tom Hanks’ Baseball Uniform From ‘A League Of Their Own’ Up For Auction

The baseball uniform worn by actor Tom Hanks during his role in “A League of Their Own” is up for auction.

The uniform auction is being hosted by Lelands, a sports memorabilia and card auction website. The starting bid for Hanks‘ uniform was set for $1,500 and had reached $4,709 by the time this article was published.

“The uniform includes the jersey, pants, cap, belt and leggings that were worn by the two-time Oscar winner in the film,” the description reads on the website. “The belt has a swatch missing on the back but does not affect the display quality.”

There are 21 days left on the auction. (RELATED: The New Tom Hanks Movie ‘Greyhound’ Will Premiere On Apple TV+)

The uniform was previously authenticated by Sportsrobe.

Tom Hanks’ A League of Their Own baseball uniform is up for auction https://t.co/fxkWTlOoF3 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 28, 2020

“Comes with a detailed LOA from Sportsrobe stating the provenance and authenticity of the jersey,” the description continues. “The uniform is 100% authentic as Sportsrobe actually handled the making of the uniforms for the film.”

This is really cool. I know they auction off stuff from movies all the time and there are people out there that collect props and stuff from filming, but this is huge. I mean, it’s Tom Hanks.

Not to mention this movie is legendary. I wonder how much money someone is going to be willing to spend for this little piece of gold.