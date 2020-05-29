Biden Campaign Cancels Fundraiser With Top Mueller Prosecutor

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has cancelled a fundraiser with Andrew Weissmann, one of the top prosecutors on the special counsel’s investigation of Trump associates, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Weissmann, an MSNBC analyst, was supposed to headline a virtual fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund on June 2.

The Trump campaign seized on the event in a fundraising email sent out to supporters, noting Weissmann’s high profile role on the special counsel’s investigation.

“This is COLLUSION at the highest level from the DEEP STATE! They’ve been trying to rig the system for years,” read the Trump campaign fundraising email.

“They hate true Patriots like you,” the email said.

Trump campaign fundraising blast about Andrew Weissmann fundraising for Biden: pic.twitter.com/Mi47PMt7N3 — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) May 22, 2020

The Biden campaign pulled the fundraiser late last week, according to The Journal.

Weissmann, who was in charge of the Justice Department’s fraud unit, led the prosecution against Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who was convicted on tax evasion and money laundering charges related to consulting work he did for the government of Ukraine. (RELATED: Mueller’s ‘Pit Bull’ Arranged Meeting With Reporters During Manafort Investigation)

Weissmann joined MSNBC as an analyst late last year during the impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Republicans cited Weissmann’s role on the special counsel’s team to argue that the investigation was politically biased against Trump and his associates.

The former prosecutor contributed to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. He also reportedly attended an event for Clinton on the night of the election.

