CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 78 UPDATE: Beer-Drinking Season Is 100% Underway

Folks, it’s day 78 of coronavirus quarantine, and it’s also time to drink some beers.

After months and months of having our lives brought to a grinding halt, the warm weather has arrived. You know what that means?

It means it’s time to day drink under the sun, invite our friends over, have the fire pit ready to roll and live life.

Last time I checked, I’m an American. A lot of great men and women put it all on the line so that we could be free.

Believe it or not, a virus doesn’t mean we shred the Constitution and start living like cowards. I’d rather die on my feet with a cold beer in my hand than cower in my basement forever.

Should we be safe? Yes, but we should also enjoy ourselves. It’s going to be in the mid-80s for the next few days.

I’ll be damned if my beer-drinking schedule gets cut into with this warm weather just because I’m told to stay indoors.

That’s not happening.

It might not officially be the start of summer, but the warm weather has arrived. That’s good enough for me. It’s time to start cracking beers and getting back to living.

Are you with me? Now, let’s get the cooler stocked and let’s have ourselves a hell of a good weekend.