Damian Lillard Rips Dan Orlovsky After Being Called An ‘Entitled Brat,’ Tells Him To Watch His ‘Mouth’

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard isn’t a fan of former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

The former Detroit Lions quarterback recently criticized Lillard's stance of not wanting to play meaningless NBA games if the league returns, and said the NBA star was coming off as a "spoiled and entitled brat."

You can watch the ESPN segment below.

Well, as I’m sure you can all imagine, that didn’t sit too well with Lillard. The Trail Blazers star responded late Thursday on Twitter and wrote, “Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background, family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said!”

Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

You sat out ya whole career basically ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

Orlovsky admitted he was “wrong” to use the words he did to describe Lillard’s stance, and tweeted in part, “I shouldn’t have said entitled or brat and that’s on me and my bad.”

No you’re right I was wrong to use that phrase at the end. That’s my bad. My comment started with saying I hope we all realize nothing is meaningless anymore. And if it’s about protecting loved ones-100%. I shouldn’t have said entitled or brat and that’s on me and my bad. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 28, 2020

I’m sure there are going to be plenty of people who want to cancel Orlovsky because of his comments during the ESPN segment.

Am I one of them? No. Should he have called Damian Lillard spoiled and entitled? No, that was very foolish on his part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on May 19, 2020 at 1:52pm PDT

It’s not a secret at all that Lillard didn’t exactly have the easiest upbringing. It was far from privileged. Despite that, he made it to the NBA, and he’s been a hell of a player.

At the same time, Orlovsky made his comments during a sports show on ESPN! If you can’t have opinions in a place like that, then we can’t have opinions anywhere.

He should choose his words a bit better, especially when talking about a guy like Lillard, but there’s no need to overreact here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Feb 28, 2020 at 11:26am PST

Orlovsky apologized, and I think we can agree that’s good enough. Time to move on. It’s time to find ways we can start helping each other.