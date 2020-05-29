‘Life Will Be Good Again’: Country Legend Dolly Parton Releases Uplifting Song Inspired By Pandemic

Dolly Parton definitely got everyone’s attention when she released a music video from her latest song, inspired by the coronavirus outbreak reality we have been living.

"I'm honored to be participating in the #TIME100Talks series today," the 74-year-old country singer captioned her post Thursday on Instagram, along with a link to her new music video for her song, "When Life Is Good Again."

"Join us now to talk about @imaginationlibrary, finding hope during the COVID-19 pandemic and my new song #WhenLifeIsGoodAgain," she added.

WATCH:

“I do believe with all of my heart that life will be good again,” she added in a follow up post on Friday. “Listen to my brand new song #WhenLifeIsGoodAgain now at the link in my bio.”

In the song, the "Jolene" hitmaker reminisces about how she will be a "better friend" and "bigger person" when "life is good again."

“When life is good again / I’ll be a better friend / A bigger person when / Life is good again / More thoughtful than I’ve been / I’ll be so different then / More in the moment when / Life is good again,” Parton sang.

“I’ll open up my heart / And let the whole world in / I’ll try to make amends / When life is good again,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on May 29, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

In the clip, we also see a montage of police officers, doctors, various healthcare workers and just everyday people during the pandemic donning face masks.

At the end of the video all those wearing face masks strip them off, a symbol that this time will come to an end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on May 29, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

We have to admit it’s tricky getting through this one without tears. Thanks Dolly!