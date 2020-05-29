Gary Sinise Foundation Will Donate 20K Meals To Front-Line VA Healthcare Workers During Pandemic

The Gary Sinise Foundation will be donating 20,000 meals to Veterans Affairs healthcare workers on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Donations like this mean a lot to our VA staff as they are on the front lines of caring for our nation’s veterans every day,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie shared in a press release reported by Fox News on Thursday.

"We are very appreciative of this donation during the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

“The donated meals will come from restaurants near these facilities, stimulating local economies and helping communities,” Chief Operating Officer of the Gary Sinise Foundation Elizabeth Fields told Fox News.

"Up to 250 meals will be donated to each facility depending on size and need."

Last month, the “Forrest Gump” star shared that his foundation was also providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and donating decontamination equipment across the country during the pandemic through the Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service campaign.

“We set up a brand new campaign called the Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service,” Sinise said in a video. “Rest assured, the Gary Sinise Foundation is not going to let the coronavirus slow us down and keep us from achieving our mission.”

As previously reported, the superstar actor spends his time touring bases across the world and performing with the Lt. Dan Band for military personnel serving overseas.

He also visits hospitals for wounded veterans and participates in the RISE organization that helps to rebuild homes for wounded warriors through his foundation, the Gary Sinise Foundation, that is dedicated to helping veterans.