Shot Reportedly Fired Into Window Of RNC Building Hosting Trump Victory Event In Arizona

A gunshot was reportedly fired Thursday night through a window of a Republican National Committee (RNC) office in Arizona.

There were five volunteers inside the Mohave County Republican Office in Bull Head City, Arizona, hosting an online “MAGA Meet Up,” according to Fox News. They were talking to voters and fellow Trump supporters about the upcoming election and how to defeat 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

As the group was gathered in the office, a gunshot came through a window close to the front door of the building and to where the supporters were sitting, according to the same report.

Police are reportedly investigating the shooting.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday weighed in on the news, saying on Twitter that “this pattern of violence against @realDonaldTrump’s supporters needs to end. It doesn’t matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, there is no place for these disgusting acts of violence in our politics.”

Several GOP offices have been vandalized throughout President Donald Trump’s tenure. In October 2018, a Republican campaign office was vandalized in Mesa, Arizona. In late August of 2018, just hours away in Flagstaff, Arizona, another GOP office was vandalized. During the August incident, a rock was thrown through a glass door with “(expletive) Trump” written on an attached note. (RELATED: Another GOP Office Vandalized In Arizona)