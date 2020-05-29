Guy Sleeping In A Lake Gets Drilled By An Egg In Hilarious Video

One guy sleeping in a lake got a rough wake up call in a hilarious viral video.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of a man sleeping in a lake on what appears to be an inflatable mattress. His buddy launched an egg at him, and the thing landed with deadeye accuracy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the incredible video below. It’s awesome. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Absolute laser accuracy with the eggs @bussinwtb (via ig:Coldcutz20) pic.twitter.com/UgA41caTO6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2020

How far do we think that egg went? It had to go at least 30 yards. It probably pushed closer to 40. This dude needs to get a shot at the NFL. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That throw was impressive as all hell. Dude just cocked back and let it fly. I don’t even know how you throw something that small so far. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Also, if you’re sleeping and your buddy hits you with an egg, it’s an automatic reason to go. That’s a reason to go if I’ve ever heard one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

That’s a let’s go on the spot kind of move. I hate violence, and I’m not saying it should be a serious fight.

I’m just saying if you drill a guy with an egg, you can safely assume some payback.

Still, it was a damn funny video and a hell of a throw.