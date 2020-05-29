Editorial

Guy Sleeping In A Lake Gets Drilled By An Egg In Hilarious Video

Lake Egg Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1266067385385091072)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

One guy sleeping in a lake got a rough wake up call in a hilarious viral video.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of a man sleeping in a lake on what appears to be an inflatable mattress. His buddy launched an egg at him, and the thing landed with deadeye accuracy.

Watch the incredible video below. It's awesome.

How far do we think that egg went? It had to go at least 30 yards. It probably pushed closer to 40. This dude needs to get a shot at the NFL.

That throw was impressive as all hell. Dude just cocked back and let it fly. I don't even know how you throw something that small so far.

Also, if you're sleeping and your buddy hits you with an egg, it's an automatic reason to go. That's a reason to go if I've ever heard one.

That’s a let’s go on the spot kind of move. I hate violence, and I’m not saying it should be a serious fight.

I’m just saying if you drill a guy with an egg, you can safely assume some payback.

Still, it was a damn funny video and a hell of a throw.