Former Oklahoma Quarterback Jalen Hurts Named Big 12 Athlete Of The Year

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named the Big 12 athlete of the year.

The Sooners announced the news Thursday. The move comes after Hurts led Oklahoma to the college football playoff.

He was taken in the second round of the NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles in April.

Is there anyone who disagrees with this decision? Is there a single person on the planet who thinks Jalen Hurts isn’t the best athlete in the Big 12?

He was the best player on the best football team in the conference. It’s an easy choice. In fact, it was the only choice.

Hurts 100% deserved the honor and he got it.

I respect the hell out of Jalen Hurts. A lot of kids would have packed it up if they’d gone through what he did at Alabama.

He was benched in the national title game and still stuck it out the following season. That’s a kind of dedication we rarely see these days.

Then, he stepped up huge in the 2018 SEC title game, transferred to Oklahoma and the rest is history.

Props to him for gutting it out when a lot of guys would have quit. He’s a shining example of what can happen when you refuse to give up.