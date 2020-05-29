Kirby Smart Says ‘The Worst Thing’ Football Programs Can Do Is Rush Back ‘In Order To Survive Financially’

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart doesn’t want to rush back just to make money.

The SEC is one of the conferences leading the way when it comes to returning during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, Smart wants people to know these decisions need to be made with safety in mind and not money.

“The worst thing we can do as coaches or as administrators is to feel like we have to do this in order to survive financially and make a decision that is costly to even one student athlete,” the Bulldogs head coach said in a video tweeted by Alex Glaze.

kirby smart on the financial pressure to have a college football season: “the worst thing we can do as coaches or as administrators is to feel like we have to do this in order to survive financially and make a decision that is costly to even one student athlete.” pic.twitter.com/Klhh8VT72K — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) May 28, 2020

Obviously, Smart is 100% correct with his views on the situation. I don’t think you’re going to find anyone who disagrees with him.

Yes, we need to return to playing football during the coronavirus pandemic, but we also have to be smart. We can’t just rush players back for the hell of it to make a quick buck.

If we do that and something goes wrong, then college football is in major trouble.

Having said that, at some point, we have to eventually get back to living our lives. We can’t hide in our basements forever.

So, we have to find that balance of living life and being safe. What is that balance? I don’t even know, but it starts with testing and taking safety precautions.

I have complete faith in the power brokers involved to figure this situation out. Let’s be smart about it, but let’s keep taking steps forward.

We’re going to win this war. I have no doubt about that, but we need to be smart about it.