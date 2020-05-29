REPORT: Kylie Jenner Accused Of Inflating Her Net Worth, No Longer Labeled A Billionaire By Forbes

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been accused of inflating her net worth in order to be labeled as a billionaire.

Forbes has accused Jenner of forging tax documents in order to inflate her worth in a new report published Friday. Forbes claimed filings released by beauty company Coty show Jenner’s Kyle Cosmetics is not worth as much as it was previously thought.

Forbes says Kylie Jenner sent the company fake tax returns in order to get on its billionaires list https://t.co/E9vrhoxg77 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 29, 2020

“Filings released by publicly traded Coty over the past six months lay bare one of the family’s best-kept secrets: Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the outlet reported.

Forbes first labeled Jenner as the youngest self-made billionaire in March of 2019 and included her in the list again in 2020. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Named Youngest Self-Made Billionaire)

Jenner responded to the accusations via her Twitter account.

“what am i even waking up to,” Jenner tweeted Friday morning. “i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

“‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof?” she added. “so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”

“but okay,” she finished. “i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine.”