Lane Kiffin Would Be The Best College Football Coach To Quarantine With During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would be the best man in the sport to quarantine with during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’ve seen different fans on Twitter and across the internet bat around this idea. I finally figured I’d give my own argument a shot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mike Leach, Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron were all strong contenders for the top spot. And as much as I love Paul Chryst, he just doesn’t have the coronavirus energy I’m looking for.

You know who does? Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is the exact kind of guy I’d want to quarantine with. Say whatever you want about him as a coach, but there’s no doubt that dude knows how to get down.

Lane Kiffin would keep the party going for days. Hell, the party might never end if you were in quarantine with Kiffin.

Plus, think about all the wild stories that man could tell. He’s been a head coach at two SEC programs, at USC, in the NFL and at FAU.

He’s been all over the place and has crossed paths with some incredible personalities. I have no doubt his stories would be absolutely insane.

So, if I have to pick one coach to chill with for a couple months, I’m rolling with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Let us know who you’d take in the comments!