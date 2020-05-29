At Least 7 People Shot In Louisville During Breonna Taylor Police Shooting Protests

At least seven people were shot Thursday night in Louisville during protests over the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, numerous sources reported.

The protests began peacefully, but as nighttime approached, they took a violent turn as tear gas and gunshots were fired and 7 people were shot downtown after 6 hours of protest, police confirmed to WLKY.

Louisville Police Department spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington told the Associated Press that “no officers discharged their service weapons,” Washington also clarified that all 7 people shot were civilians.

“No Justice, No Peace”

Hundreds have gathered to protest over Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in an LMPD raid back in March. Protestors here have told me they want the officers arrested. Currently they are on administrative reassignment as the investigation continues pic.twitter.com/7n8Sma0CjA — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) May 29, 2020

Taylor, 26, was an EMT shot at least eight times in March by Louisville Metro Police officers when they executed a search warrant at her apartment, entering by force. The department said the officers announced themselves and returned gunfire from Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, according to CNN.

The protests in Louisville took a violent turn as Minneapolis has become engulfed with looting and fires after protests following the death of George Floyd, a man who died after being pinned down by his neck by police while captured on video saying he couldn’t breathe.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey requested National Guard support Thursday, hours before the 3rd Police Precinct was set on fire. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“Understandably, emotions are high,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Facebook. “As Breonna’s mother says, let’s be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice.”

Taylor’s family sued the police department for wrongful death in May.

Kenneth Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer after the police raid.

Mayor Fischer shared a video of a message from Taylor’s family urging protesters to be peaceful, go home, and keep fighting for the truth.

A message from Breonna Taylor’s family urging protestors to be peaceful, go home and keep fighting for truth. pic.twitter.com/if5MH5UcCW — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 29, 2020

“Thank you so much for saying Breonna’s name tonight. We are not going to stop until we get justice but we should stop tonight before people get hurt,” Juniyah Palmer, Taylor’s sister, said. “Please go home, be safe, and be ready to keep fighting. We appreciate you more than you know it. Please say her name. We will get justice for Breonna.”