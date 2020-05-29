First Lady Melania Trump Weighs In On George Floyd’s Death, Says There Is ‘No Reason For Violence’ During Protests

First lady Melania Trump shared her thoughts and prayers Friday for the family of George Floyd and said “there is no reason for violence” during the protests across the country.

Floyd, 46, was killed while in police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over five minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground. Trump weighed in for the first time Friday morning, saying the protests should be peaceful and nonviolent.

“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now,” Trump tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing.”

Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 29, 2020

The first lady’s tweet comes after President Donald Trump said “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” (RELATED: Twitter Censors White House Account For Quoting Trump’s Flagged ‘THUGS’ Tweet)

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday morning he expects the state to file charges against the officers involved in Floyd’s death “soon.”