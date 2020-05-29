Mike Leach Says ‘College Football Will Be Here Before You Know It’

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach thinks the season will happen.

Leach filmed a Cameo video for the college football subreddit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and he seemed full of joy and hope for the season ahead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on May 6, 2020 at 9:19am PDT

He told fans, “College football will be here before you know it, and I think it’ll be better than ever.” He added that he’s “optimistic” the season will happen.

You can listen to his full comments below.

This is the kind of energy we need going into the season. Leach has kind of disappeared from the public eye ever since he stopped tweeting.

Now he’s back to being front and center, and he naturally brought a message of hope and inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

I wouldn’t have it any other way. If there’s one man college football fans can count on during this pandemic, it’s Mike Leach.

Mike Leach is the exact kind of man we need during this crisis. He’s a great leader, proven winner, has a positive attitude and is just an overall badass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:14pm PST

If he says the season is going to happen, coronavirus doesn’t have a chance. In a fight between a pandemic and Leach, I’m taking the Bulldogs coach everyday of the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 9, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

Stay frosty, coach. We’re all in this together.