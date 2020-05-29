Minneapolis Mayor Responds To Trump Calling Him ‘Very Weak’ As His City Burns

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to President Donald Trump calling him a “very weak Radical Left Mayor” Friday morning as riots engulfed his city.

“Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis,” Frey said. “Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell. Is this a difficult time period? Yes. But you better be damn sure that we’re going to get through this.”

WATCH:

Minneapolis has suffered from riots and looting for several days in response to the killing of George Floyd. Floyd’s death generated outrage throughout the country after video surfaced of police officers pinning him to the ground, with one kneeling on his neck.

All the officers involved have been fired, and on Wednesday the president ordered the Department of Justice and the FBI to conduct an “expedited” investigation into Floyd’s death. Frey also asked Wednesday that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman press charges against the officer allegedly responsible for Floyd’s death.

Frey also requested support from the National Guard on Thursday to help manage the increasing violence in Minneapolis. (RELATED: Michael Moore, Democratic Socialists, Journalists Join Hands And Cheer Minnesota Riots)

After rioters overtook Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct Thursday night, the president called on Frey to “get his act together,” and suggested he would soon send in the National Guard. (RELATED: NBC Bans Reporters From Using The Word ‘Riot’ In Coverage Of Minnesota Riots)

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The tweet immediately following calling the violent protesters “thugs” was censored by Twitter on the grounds that the president had violated the Twitter rules against “glorifying violence.”