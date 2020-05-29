Mosque Shot At In Indianapolis On Holiest Day In Muslim Faith

A Indianapolis mosque was attacked on Sunday by someone with a gun, firing bullets throughout the building.

FBI Indianapolis is assisting Metro Police to find the red car/person who opened fire on the Lafayette Rd Mosque Sunday Nite where members wrapped up Ramadan Celebrations. (Watch the Video) @cicrimestoppers 317-262-TIPS @FBIIndianapolis @WTHRcom @scoopjefferson @RepAndreCarson pic.twitter.com/mkaax0v9T5 — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) May 28, 2020



The shooting reportedly happened at 9:20 pm on Sunday at the Masjid-E-Noor, according to 93.1FM WIBC. Hiba Alami, executive director of the Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network, said in a press conference that security footage shows a red sports car, possible a convertible, as the vehicle from where the shots were fired from.

“Had it not been for the coronavirus precautions, the mosque would have been filled to capacity with worshipers,” said Shamaas Hassan Nyazee with the Muslim Alliance of Indiana according to 93.1FM WIBC. Sunday was Eid ul-Fitr, the end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Chris Bavender, Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson, told 93.1FM WIBC that the FBI is assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and is aware of the incident. “Given that Sunday was one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar and given that none of the churches nearby, thankfully, experienced the same thing we did, we think it’s clear that our mosque was targeted because it represents the Islamic faith.” said Nyazee in a press conference.

I’m horrified by the recent shooting that appeared to target Masjid-E-Noor Mosque in Indianapolis on Eid — one of the holiest days in Islam. I urge local authorities to thoroughly investigate this act of violence. We won’t tolerate bigotry in our community or anywhere else. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) May 28, 2020

Congressman André Carson, on Twitter, said he was “horrified” by the shooting and that “bigotry” will not be tolerated. “In the best of who we are our religions speak about peace and love,” said Reverend Jerry Zehr with the Carmel Interfaith Alliance to WISH TV.

The IMPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.