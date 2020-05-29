Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Wants To Box Jake Paul

Former NBA star Nate Robinson wants to get into the ring against Jake Paul.

Robinson called out the Instagram and YouTube star on Twitter last week, and now he's doubled down on his boxing challenge. He's seen enough out of Jake Paul.

@jakepaul stop runnin, and catch these hands ???? — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) May 21, 2020

“It’s like a bully. You’re just calling out people you know you can beat. So, call out somebody, you know, I’m not going for the bullsh*t. I want all the smoke. I’m a top tier athlete. If you beat me, it’s the biggest accomplishment for your boxing career,” Robinson explained to TMZ about potentially fighting the social media star.

You can watch his full comments below.

This would actually be a fascinating boxing match. Look, I have no idea what the hell Nate Robinson is capable of in the ring.

I know Jake Paul isn’t a joke, and he has some serious skills. However, I do know Robinson is a freak of nature athlete.

His basketball career is behind him, but I’m sure he’s still in great shape. The only problem for him is that he’s very small.

In boxing, reach matters a lot, and he simply doesn’t have any.

If this event happens, I’d actually have to watch. I’d be way too curious to see what Robinson has in the tank to pass it up.

Who would win? I have no idea. Jake Paul is bigger, but Robinson has to be the better athlete. Let’s make it happen!

Give the people something to enjoy!