‘When Was Murder Ever Worth It’: NBA Star Stephen Jackson Calls Out Police Following George Floyd’s Death

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson called out the police in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd and questioned when “was murder ever worth it.”

“I’m here because they’re not going to demean the character of George Floyd, my twin,” the 42-year-old retired professional basketball player shared in a clip on Twitter. The comments were noted by Mediaite in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“A lot of times when police do things that they know that’s wrong, the first thing they try to do is cover it up and bring up your background to make it seem like the bullsh*t they did was worth it,” he added.(RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)

Jackson continued, while asking, when was murder ever worth it? You can’t tell me when that man had his knee on my brother’s neck taking his life away with his hand in his pocket that that smirk on his face didn’t say, ‘I’m protected.'”

In another video, the former NBA star explained that he loves his “white brothers,” but it has come to a “point now where if you love me” you need to be standing by his side.

“To my white brothers, I love you,” Stephen shared. “Every race here, I love you. But it comes to a point now where if you love me and you not standing on the side of me, then your love don’t mean sh*t.”

Floyd died while in police custody. Officer Derek Chauvin, has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.