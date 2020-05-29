The NFL Is Planning For The Season To Start As Scheduled, Coaches Might Return Next Week

The NFL is preparing for games to start as scheduled.

According to Ian Rapoport late Thursday afternoon, Roger Goodell is preparing for games to start as scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic, and the league is “hopeful” coaches will return next week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he’s hopeful the NFL can bring coaches back into their facilities as early as next week. The league is also extending the virtual offseason by two weeks. But preparing for an on-time regular season (and adjusting if necessary). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 28, 2020

I know I’ve said it many times before, and I’m going to say it again. It really does seem like all the momentum in the world is pointing towards football happening as planned.

Two months ago, it looked like America’s favorite sport was in serious trouble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It looked like football might not happen at all.

Now, it looks like everything is lining up for the games to proceed as normal in terms of when they’ll start.

Does that mean stadiums will be packed? That’s a question we still don’t have an answer to, but we’re focused on just making sure the games happen right now.

Let’s bring our coaches back, make sure the players can safely return and everything else can be figured out after that.

We’re several months into the war against coronavirus, and it looks like we’ve saved the football season. Let’s hope we continue trending upward!