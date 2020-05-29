REPORT: In 6 Separate Shootings, 12 People Shot In Philadelphia Within 3 Hours

A deadly string of shootings between Thursday night and Friday morning in Philadelphia left at least three people dead and nine more injured.

Seven more people were shot in Philadelphia last night and at least two died. There was a double shooting and a triple shooting. https://t.co/Nbp8yzxxxL — jimmacmillan (@JimMacMillan) May 28, 2020



The first shooting was at 10:30 p.m. Thursday and injured three men and one woman, according to 6 ABC. One of the men died as a result of his injuries and the conditions of the other victims were not released at time of publication, 6 ABC reported.

The four victims were reportedly sitting on a front porch when two men opened fire. (RELATED: Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd’s Neck Has History Of Complaints)

“We don’t want to hurt the community, but we also need to identify these males who are doing the shooting out here, and so a lot of what we are doing is intelligence-led, data driven, making sure that we are in the right place and that we are identifying and targeting the right people.” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton told 6 ABC.

Another man was shot in an unrelated event in North Philadelphia, reports 6 ABC. His condition was not released at the time of publication.

In Germantown, at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, a man was reportedly shot in the back of the neck while driving his car after leaving a friend’s apartment, according to 6 ABC. He reportedly drove a short distance before crashing.

At 11:56 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a call about gunshots and found an 18-year-old male unconscious in the street, according to 6 ABC. Officers reportedly transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Update: We have updated our story to include an additional deadly shooting overnight. An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia. https://t.co/tk1girJlAl — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) May 29, 2020



There was a reported triple shooting in Grays Ferry at 12 a.m. An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot in the legs and a stray bullet traveled down the block, through the side of a house, to hit a 52-year-old woman in her bedroom. All of them are in stable condition, reports 6 ABC.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest at 12:30 a.m. Friday in North Philadelphia, 6 ABC further reports. “The victim, after being shot, ran about a half a block to another business, and that’s where police found him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6 ABC. The boy is in critical condition but is reportedly expected to survive.

Just ten minutes later in North Philadelphia, the 6 ABC report continues, a man was shot eight times. He is now reportedly in critical condition. No arrests have been made yet in any of the cases, according to 6 ABC.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police and left a message, pending reply at time of publication.