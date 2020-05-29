Family Finds A Moose Chilling In Their Swimming Pool In Awesome Video

One family found a big surprise in their pool Friday morning.

In a video tweeted by Saron Fanel, a family in Canada found a massive moose going for a dip in their backyard swimming pool.

Watch the awesome moment below.

The Koch’s woke up to a full grown moose in their pool. Ministry of natural resources is on their way. It’s been about 2 hours. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/1OXCFSgtNh — Saron Fanel CTV (@saronfanel) May 29, 2020

What do you even do in a situation like that? It sounds like those people have no idea what to, and that seems reasonable.

Waking up to a massive moose in your pool isn't exactly something you're trained to deal with. It doesn't happen very often at all.

I mean, I guess you just crack a beer and wait for the authorities to deal with it. After all, the moose wasn't really causing trouble.

It’s hot out, it’s the end of May and it was just looking to cool off. No harm no foul. Why go out and deal with it when animal control can figure that out?

Let us know below what you would do if you found a moose in your pool!