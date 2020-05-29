This Emergency Kit Bundles A First-Aid Kit, Mask, Rations And More For A Steal

Anything can happen to anyone, and our safety is often in our own hands. That’s why it’s more important than ever that you’re prepared for anything that comes your way, whether it be a scraped knee, a sprained ankle, or a power outage.

If you want to make sure you’re ready to protect yourself and your loved ones, this GoBox 3-Day Emergency Kit is a total must-have. Packed with emergency essentials like a first-aid kit, glowsticks, and a multi-tool — just to name a few — you can sleep at night knowing you can handle most any twist or turn life plans to throw at you.

What sets the GoBox 3-Day Emergency Kit apart from others like it is the fact that it’s small enough to fit into your car or a bookshelf, yet is jam-packed with over 15 items you’d find handy in an emergency situation, including four-hour candles, an LED flashlight and a poncho. It even contains a three-day supply of water and food that boasts a five-year shelf-life! And with the case’s convenient pull-out handle, the emergency items are easy to tote around anywhere, whether you’re traveling or simply moving it from car to car.

Featured in the New York Times, Goop, and The Wall Street Journal, the GoBox 3-Day Emergency Kit has been praised online for its versatility and a vast amount of must-have tools, food, and more. And with its emergency essentials including a KN95 air respirator mask, which can help protect you from airborne germs, dust, and other pollutants, this game-changing emergency kit is even more valuable.

For a limited time, you can snag the GoBox 3-Day Emergency Kit with its included KN95 Respirator Mask for just $89.99, 10% off its normal price.

Prices subject to change.

