Is Mail-In Voting A Necessity For November? We Asked An Epidemiologist

President Donald Trump is in a pitched battle with Democrats over the use of mail-in ballots in November’s election, but can in-person polling be done safely during a pandemic?

Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom sat down with epidemiologist Katy Talento, a former health policy adviser to Trump. Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have argued the election must be conducted using mail-in ballots for the safety of Americans, but Talento has a different perspective. (RELATED: Ronald Reagan’s Son Has A Memorial Day Message For Americans Combating Coronavirus)

The U.S. has kept its grocery stores and other essential businesses open throughout the pandemic, she says, and the same can be done for polling places so long as they implement social distancing.

