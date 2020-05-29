Trump Says He Did Not Call For Shooting Looters, Just Observed That ‘Looting Leads To Shooting’

President Donald Trump responded to backlash to one of his tweets Friday, saying he had not called on Minnesota law enforcement to shoot looters.

The explanation comes in reference to a Friday morning tweet addressing the ongoing violence in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Trump warned the rioters that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” which Twitter labeled as violating its rule against glorifying violence. He now says he was not calling on authorities to shoot looters, but stating the “fact” that looting makes a situation more dangerous.

Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

….It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you,” the initial tweet read. (RELATED: ‘This Is Mostly A Protest’: MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Says Riots Aren’t Unruly As Building Burns Behind Him)

Rioters and looters have set fire to numerous businesses, police vehicles, and private property over the course of three nights since Wednesday. The unrest became so intense police were forced to evacuate the city’s 3rd Precinct headquarters at 10p.m. Thursday. Rioters then stormed the building an set it on fire.

The violence comes in reaction to Floyd’s death after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck while arresting him.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, had been written up for nearly 20 previous conduct complaints and he has now been arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.