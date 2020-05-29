Tucker Laments Double Standard: ‘Normal’ People Must Follow ‘Countless New Rules,’ Rioters ‘Get To Ignore’ Them

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lamented the double-standard created when rioters in Minneapolis and other places get away with disobeying the law while “normal” people can barely keep up with the “countless new rules” legislators and regulators create.

Carlson began Friday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” wondering if rioters who took over and burned the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct on Thursday will ever be “arrested for doing that.”

“All of it happened on camera, but the perpetrators just walked away,” he said. “And it’s possible, maybe likely, that most of them will never be punished for it.”

Yet, it’s “a very different experience from the ones most Americans have living here,” Carlson noted.

WATCH:

“As Minneapolis burns … the rest of us are continuing on as we always do, dutifully following the rules,” he said before listing a series of the “countless new rules” Americans are expected to follow, which “multiply like insects.”

“In public, we hide what we really think,” said Carlson. “We bury our natural instincts, we keep our deepest beliefs to ourselves. We know the boundaries. We understand we will be punished for telling the truth. This is the America the rest of us live in.”

While most people try to “follow those rules to the letter,” others “have somehow negotiated a far better deal” and “get to ignore the rules.”

“They don’t believe in order or fairness,” he said. “They reject society itself. Reason and process and precedent mean nothing to them. They use violence to get what they want immediately. People like this don’t bother to work. They don’t volunteer or pay taxes to help other people. They live for themselves. They do exactly what they feel like doing. They say exactly what they feel like saying. They spray paint their opinions on buildings. On television, hour by hour, we watch these people — criminal mobs — destroy what the rest of us have built. They have no right to do that. They don’t contribute to the common good. They never have. Yet suddenly, they seem to have all the power.”

Instead of stopping rioters, authorities “pander to them, flatter them, desperately try to win their love,” said the Fox News host. “Why are masked lunatics setting fire to Wendy’s? Because the rest of us are sinful. That’s what our leaders tell us. The crimes of the mob are the punishment we deserve. That’s their argument. And many seem to buy it.”

“We should have seen this coming,” Carlson said. “When you express an opinion our leaders don’t like, they call it violence. When criminals commit actual acts of violence, they call it speech.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Media, Leaders ‘Eagerly Stoking’ Racial Division While Minneapolis Is ‘Falling Apart’)

Since “the game is rigged,” Carlson wondered why “the rest of us” are “still playing it.”

“The authorities clearly don’t care about you,” he concluded. “The police won’t show up to save your life, literally. During election years, sweaty politicians claim to be on your side. It’s a lie. They’re not. They’ll waste your time with hollow posturing. They’ll feed you pointless symbolic victories, and expect you to celebrate, like you’ve actually won something. But when the mob comes, they’re gone. You’re on your own. That’s true. Those are the facts. We can’t change them. All we can control is our own behavior. Should you keep playing along with all of that? Ponder that the next time they demand you get a permit to put a deck on your own house. And think about it even harder the next time you write the next tax check.”