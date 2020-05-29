Twitter Censors Trump For ‘Glorifying Violence’ In Tweet Vowing To Send Military On ‘Thugs’

For the second time this week, Twitter censored a tweet from President Donald Trump for “glorifying violence” in which he responds to the riots tearing through Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd.

The president issued a tweet late Thursday night stating he could not let “thugs” dishonor the “memory of George Floyd” and vowing to send in the National Guard and use the military if the city’s mayor does not “get his act together.” (RELATED: President Trump Signs Order Calling For Social Media Giants To Be Liable For Censorship)

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership,” said Trump. “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020



“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let this happen,” he continued in a second tweet. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you.”

Later that night, the social media company hid the second tweet under a banner which reads, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Users can still see the tweet by clicking “view” but will not be able to “like, reply or retweet.”

“This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today,” Twitter said in a statement explaining their reasoning for censoring the president. “We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.”

We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

On Wednesday, Twitter put a “fact check” label for the first time on two of Trump’s tweets in which he alleged that “Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.” The next day, the president signed an executive order calling for social media platforms to lose their protection from legal liability if they engage in censorship.

Trump responded early Friday morning to Twitter’s decision by calling on Congress to revoke the law regulating internet social media platforms — Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

“Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party,” the president tweeted. “They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!”