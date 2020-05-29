FCC’s Republican Commissioners Lash Out At Twitter After The Tech Giant Targets Trump’s Tweets

Two of the Federal Communications Commission’s conservative-leaning leaders criticized Twitter after the social media giant censored one of President Donald Trump’s tweets addressing the Minneapolis riots.

Twitter is allowing Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei to widely distribute content glorifying violence, according to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

“Serious question for @Twitter: Do these tweets from Supreme Leader of Iran @khamenei_ir violate ‘Twitter Rules about glorifying violence’?” Pai wrote, referencing the rule Twitter claimed the president violated when he tweeted Friday morning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Trump was referring to the U.S. military potentially quelling the riots.

Pai posted snapshots of tweets from Khamenei, including one from May 20 in which the Iranian leader said: “We will support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime, and we do not hesitate to say this.”

Another one of Khamenei’s tweets argued that the “only remedy until the removal of the Zionist regime is armed resistance.”

Serious question for @Twitter: Do these tweets from Supreme Leader of Iran @khamenei_ir violate “Twitter Rules about glorifying violence”? pic.twitter.com/oEkCC8UzFV — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) May 29, 2020



Pai’s tweet came after Twitter hid Trump’s tweet under a banner noting that the post violates company rules against glorifying violence. (RELATED: Twitter Censors White House Account For Quoting Trump’s Flagged ‘THUGS’ Tweet)

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr also pilloried the social media company Friday, telling his Twitter followers: “Twitter has abandoned any attempt at a good faith application of its rules. No one should take comfort in that.”

He added: “Twitter’s censorship here doesn’t even appear to fall within the policy it cites.”

Twitter has abandoned any attempt at a good faith application of its rules. No one should take comfort in that. Here it is punishing speakers based on whether it approves or disapproves of their politics. pic.twitter.com/adlfFTUUaJ — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 29, 2020

The company should be held accountable for “meeting its terms of service,” Carr wrote, adding a screenshot of Trump’s censored tweet. Twitter also censored the White House’s official Twitter account after it quoted the president’s tweet. The White House noted in a tweet Friday that the company admitted in an email that the post it censored does not violate its rules.

Trump designated Pai as FCC chairman in 2017 while Carr was nominated and later confirmed by the U.S. Senate the same year.

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at applying stricter regulations against social media companies. The order requires the Commerce Department to request Pai and Carr’s agency to reexamine the scope of Section 230, a decades-old law protecting internet companies from certain lawsuits.

Twitter has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about Carr’s assertion.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.