Michael Moore, Democratic Socialists, Journalists Join Hands And Cheer Minnesota Riots

Michael Moore walks the red carpet ahead of the "Fahreneit 11/9" screening during the 13th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 20, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter
Some left-wing activists and journalists on Twitter celebrated outbreaks of violence in Minnesota Thursday night, as rioters set ablaze the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

Police officers were forced to abandon the precinct Thursday evening as rioters closed in. Prominent left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore called the rioters “good citizens,” and said that police headquarters “must be demolished” in response to the killing of George Floyd. (RELATED: New Video Shows Moments Leading Up To George Floyd Being Pinned On The Ground)

“Police HQ must be demolished by the city tomorrow as a show of contrition to black America. Rebuild PD with decent kind ppl aka ppl of color,” Moore tweeted.

Left-wing journalist and “The Intercept” founder Glenn Greenwald called the violence “way overdue.”

The Minnesota chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America tweeted that they were “so proud” of the rioters.

Amanda Mull, a staff writer for The Atlantic, defended the rioters by claiming that they didn’t choose to participate in violence.

MSNBC commentator Zerlina Maxwell demanded that the press stop referring to the outbreaks of violence as a “riot.” (RELATED: NBC Bans Reporters From Using The Word ‘Riot’ In Coverage Of Minnesota Riots)

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Bre Kidman, a defense attorney, referred to the riots as a “rebellion,” and offered advice to the rioters on how they could avoid facial recognition.

Floyd’s death drew widespread condemnation after video surfaced of police officers pinning Floyd to the ground, with one officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck. All the police officers involved have been fired, and President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department and the FBI to conduct an “expedited” investigation into Floyd’s death.