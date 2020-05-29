‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Zach Roerig Arrested Over Memorial Day Weekend, Charged With DUI

“Vampire Diaries” star Zach Roerig was reportedly arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) during Memorial Day weekend.

Roerig was taken into police custody Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in Ohio, according to a report published Friday by TMZ. Officers reportedly pulled him over after noticing his truck was missing a front license plate.

After officers approached the vehicle, according to TMZ, they noticed he was slurring words, had bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol. Officers then had Roerig complete field sobriety tests.

“This is very hard, I can’t do this when I’m f***ing … ” Roerig reportedly told police, trailing off at the end of his sentence. (RELATED: 68 Year Old Charged With DUI After Leading 20 MPH Police Chase)

When asked by police to clarify what he meant he responded, “When I can’t have a beer.”

‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Zach Roerig Busted for DUI, Allegedly Peed in Jail Cell https://t.co/BcVfPYRHP6 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 29, 2020

Roerig was then taken into custody where he was charged with DUI and allegedly peed in his cell, according to TMZ. He was released from custody and awaits his arraignment on June 4.

Roerig is best known for his role as town sheriff Matt Donovan on the CW series “Vampire Diaries.” The show ran from 2009 through 2017. More recently, Roerig starred in “Dare Me.”

Days after his arrest, Roerig promoted a virtual “Vampire Diaries” hangout on his Twitter page.