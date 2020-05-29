‘People Will Think I Was A Predator’: Woody Allen Talks About Sexual Abuse Allegations In Interview

Director Woody Allen claims it became “fashionable” to speak out against him after he was hit with allegations of sexual abuse.

Allen opened up about life after he was accused of molesting his adopted daughter in an interview published Friday by The Guardian.

I interviewed Woody Allen. We did not talk about movies https://t.co/4Jiqy0Pqrb — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) May 29, 2020

“I assume that for the rest of my life a large number of people will think I was a predator,” Allen told the outlet.

“Anything I say sounds self-serving and defensive, so it’s best if I just go my way and work,” he added. (RELATED: Woody Allen’s Memoir Released By New Publisher After Backlash)

Allen was first accused of sexually abusing his seven-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow by his ex-wife Mia Farrow. The allegations came after news broke that Allen was having an affair with Mia’s 21-year-old adopted daughter, Soon Yi-Previn.

Allen denied the allegations.

“I thought people would see it as laughable rubbish right away and from day one I never really took it seriously,” Allen told The Guardian. “I mean, it’s like being confronted with a story that I murdered six people with a machine gun.”

“The actors have no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position,” he continued. “Who in the world is not against child molestation? That’s how actors and actresses are, and [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale.”