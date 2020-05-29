You’ve Never Had A Cordless Vacuum This Advanced, And It’s On Sale

From your smartphone to your tablet to your smartwatch — you rely on a lot of gadgets every day. And if you’re left with a dead battery and no outlet in sight, things can go from bad to worse pretty quickly, especially in an emergency. 2020 problems, right?

As it turns out, the greatest source of power has been hanging right over your head this entire time. That’s right, we’re talking about the sun. While many people have switched to solar power to run their homes these days, it’s no surprise that our gadgets are also getting in on the sun’s magic. Take the RAVPower 24W 3-Port Solar Charger for example.

Utilizing the sun’s rays, this portable solar-powered charger can juice up your everyday gadgets, just about anywhere, saving you from some seriously unpleasant situations. Whether you’re out hiking or simply hanging out in the backyard by the pool, this game-changing charger uses 24W solar charging technology to fuel up your phones, tablets, and more with up to 21.5% to 23.5% more charging efficiency. And thanks to its iSmart technology, the charger can deliver the appropriate power to your different devices without damaging them.

Boasting three different ports, you can safely charge up to three devices at the same time, safely and efficiently. And, since the charger is half the weight of other solar chargers out there, it’s incredibly portable and easy to carry around. That’s why it’s no surprise the innovative charger has received high ratings online, including 4.5/5 stars on Amazon. And after reading some of the item’s amazing reviews, you’ll understand why it’s such a must-have this summer.

“So far this item has worked perfectly. Works just as good as my much more expensive goal zero panel. Well worth it!” – Josh

“This worked to charge my phone and tablet. Certainly good for emergencies/power outages.” – Jim W.

“The product its self is excellent. It’s well built, completely travelable, and a fast charger. I would even go as far to say I love this product.” – Seth B. Parr

If you’re looking for a great, lightweight solar charger, the RAVPower 24W 3-Port Solar Charger is just the tool for the job — and the fact that it’s 30% off makes it even more of a fantastic buy.

Get it here for just $60.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');