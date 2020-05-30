Cornel West: There Will Be ‘More Violent Explosions’ Without ‘Democratic Sharing’ Of Wealth

Princeton University professor Cornel West said there would be “more violent explosions” without “democratic sharing” of wealth.

Appearing Friday night on “Anderson Cooper 360” to discuss the ongoing civil unrest over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody this week, West portrayed recent events as proof of America is “a failed social experiment.”

WATCH:

“What I mean by that is that the history of black people or over 200 and some years in America has been looking at America’s failure, its capitalist economy could not generate and deliver in such a way people can live lives of decency,” West told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

West insisted that the current system “cannot reform itself,” even with “black faces in high places.”

“Too often our black politicians, professional class and middle class become too accommodated to the capitalist economy, military nation-state and power, fame and superficial stuff that means so much to fellow citizens,” he said before calling President Donald Trump a “neofascist gangster” who “doesn’t care for the most part.”

After pointing out that the Black Lives Matter movement actually started under President Barack Obama, whose team “couldn’t deliver,” West analyzed the current situation as a choice between “rebellion” and “democratic sharing of power, resources, wealth, and respect.” (RELATED: Tucker Laments Double Standard: ‘Normal’ People Must Follow ‘Countless New Rules,’ Rioters ‘Get To Ignore’ Them)

“Precious poor and working-class black people, brown, red, yellow, whatever color, they’re the ones left out,” said West. “They feel so thoroughly powerless, helpless, hopeless, then you get rebellion. We’ve reached a point now a choice between nonviolent revolution — and by revolution I mean the democratic sharing of power, resources, wealth and respect. If we don’t get that kind of sharing, going to get more violent explosions.”