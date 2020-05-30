‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino issued a stark warning to protesters Saturday, saying that an attempt to breach the White House would “not end well.”

Bongino joined “Fox & Friends” to discuss the nationwide protests that have followed the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. (RELATED: Former Schumer Aide Wants Democrats To ‘Get In The Mud’ With Trump And ‘Kick’ Opponents)

As protests reached the streets of Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump thanked the Secret Service agents who protected the White House while he remained safely inside.

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Host Pete Hegseth read parts of the president’s tweets, turning the question to Bongino.

Bongino, who served as a New York City police officer prior to joining the Secret Service, prefaced his statement by noting what an honor it was to have served in the Secret Service for 12 years.

But then he turned to the topic at hand, issuing a warning.

“To the rioters, you are making a catastrophic judgmental error if you think for one moment the Secret Service is going to abandon the White House like they abandoned that precinct in Minneapolis,” Bongino said. “You are making a catastrophic, I am not kidding, it’s not a joke, this is not bravado, I’m not trying out for a Stallone movie, I’m telling you the truth. This will not end well. I’m warning you it will not end well.”

“You are a bunch of 18-year-old kids pampered in your basement your entire life and you found an opportunity to go instigate a riot because you never do anything yourself because you’re a chump,” Bongino continued, warning once again, “This will not end well. I am not kidding. I’m doing you a public service … Do not try to get in that. It’s huge, huge mistake.”

Four officers in the viral video of Floyd’s arrest have since been fired, and former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness and later died.