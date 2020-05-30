Politics

DC Mayor Accuses Trump Of ‘Hiding Behind His Fence’ From ‘Peaceful Protesters’

US-politics-budget-marriage

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser fired back at President Donald Trump after a night of nationwide unrest.

Protesters were responding to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died Monday in police custody in Minneapolis — and in multiple cities, protesters became violent and destructive, looting businesses and setting them ablaze.

President Donald Trump spent the morning tweeting his thanks to the Secret Service, noting that Bowser had kept D.C. police from responding. (RELATED: ‘F*** Fox News!’: Protesters Chase Fox News Reporter Outside White House)

Bowser responded by attacking Trump directly, suggesting that he had been hiding in the White House, afraid of a handful of “peaceful protesters.”

Bowser then accused Trump of trying to divide the country, saying that the real power was at the ballot box and that should be where people put their focus.