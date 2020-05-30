2 Killed During Protests In Oakland, Detroit Over Police Death Of George Floyd

Two people, including a federal security contractor, were killed Friday night during protests over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed in police custody earlier this week, according to police and the FBI.

The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting of a Federal Protective Services officer outside of the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland on Friday, reported the San Francisco Gate.

An assailant in a vehicle reportedly began firing at security officers stationed outside the federal building. One officer was injured, and another was killed.

A Detroit man also died Friday after he was shot near protests in that city, police said.

The 21-year-old man was shot in his vehicle and later died at a nearby hospital, according to Detroit’s WXYZ.

The killings highlight the violence that swept across the nation Friday in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death. Video footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes after he was detained on suspicion of an attempted forgery. (RELATED: Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder In Death Of George Floyd)

Floyd could be heard pleading for help while Chauvin stayed on top of him. The officer maintained his position for several minutes after Floyd stopped calling for help, the video showed.

Protests in Minneapolis turned to looting on Wednesday and Thursday night. Numerous businesses were set on fire, and stores like Target and AutoZone were looted. Protesters also stormed the 3rd police precinct in Minneapolis on Thursday and set it on fire.

Protests erupted across the country on Friday. Some of the hot spots included New York City, Atlanta and Dallas.

