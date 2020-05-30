Editorial

REPORT: The NBA Plans On Returning July 31

The NBA will reportedly return at the end of July.

According to Shams Charania, the NBA has circled July 31 as the league’s return date. The NBA hasn’t played games since March when the coronavirus pandemic started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s still roughly two months away, but this is a great step forward. Games are currently on schedule to go down at Disney in Orlando.

While the format for a return isn’t entirely known, it’s clear the NBA is hellbent on returning and finishing the season.

 

Is it the perfect situation? Absolutely not, but we have to eventually get our sports back. The NHL has laid out its plan, and now the NBA is two months away from returning.

After months and months of waging war against coronavirus, we’re finally starting to get our sports back. If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

Hopefully, the NBA returning at the end of July is also a sign that football will be rolling by September. We’ve been through a lot, but it seems like we’ve turned a corner! That’s a big win for America.